Anti-Apartheid Activist Ahmed Kathrada Dies at Age of 87

14 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

And anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada has died at the age of 87. Kathrada, better known as Kathy, was a member of the African National Congress. In 1963, he was arrested with other leaders and went on to spend 26 years in prison-18 of them on Robben Island.

