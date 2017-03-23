Another baby expected as Sweden royal family expands
The prince, son of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and fifth in the line of succession, says they are "looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family." The 37-year-old prince wed Sofia Hellqvist, now 32, in June 2015.
