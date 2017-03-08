A breath of fresh air: Wellington named one of the world's cleanest capital cities
It's not all bad being one of the world's windiest cities. The freshness of Wellington's air has just seen it ranked second on a list of the 10 cleanest capitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb 26
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC