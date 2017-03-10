5 Afghan teens who raped boy to be ex...

5 Afghan teens who raped boy to be expelled from Sweden

A Swedish appeals court has overturned a lower court's ruling and ordered that five Afghan teenagers convicted of the aggravated rape of an underage boy should be expelled from the country. The Uppsala District Court had ruled in December that the teens couldn't be expelled because they are under 18 and because of the security situation in Afghanistan.

