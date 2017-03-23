3 on trial in Sweden for livestream rape
Three men have gone on trial for the alleged rape of a Swedish woman that was broadcast live on Facebook earlier this year. Two of the men - aged 18 and 21 - were charged with rape and, if convicted, should be deported to Afghanistan, prosecutors told the Uppsala district court, north of Stockholm.
