3 on trial in Sweden for livestream rape

3 on trial in Sweden for livestream rape

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mercury

Three men have gone on trial for the alleged rape of a Swedish woman that was broadcast live on Facebook earlier this year. Two of the men - aged 18 and 21 - were charged with rape and, if convicted, should be deported to Afghanistan, prosecutors told the Uppsala district court, north of Stockholm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb 26 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC