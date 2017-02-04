Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neurovive Pharmace Npv (NEVPF) to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is engaged in the research, discovery and development of mitochondrial-protecting pharmaceuticals. The company's drug candidate consists of CicloMulsion and NeuroSTAT in clinical phases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC