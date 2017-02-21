World's first machine tool robot made...

World's first machine tool robot made from carbon fiber

Exechon, LLC is a joint-venture company comprising Injaz National , Lockheed Martin and Tecgrant AB that has introduced its new XMini robotic, 5-axis machine tool aimed to produce a paradigm shift in automated aerospace manufacturing. Demonstrated at the International Defence Exposition and Conference , the XMini merges the flexibility and high dynamics of an articulated-arm robot with the stiffness and accuracy of a rigid machine tool.

Chicago, IL

