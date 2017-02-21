Woman gives birth in car after matern...

Woman gives birth in car after maternity ward closure

Less than a month after a maternity unit shut down in Solleftea and inspired a course teaching women to give birth in a car, the first baby has been born on the roadside. The closure of the maternity ward in Solleftea, northern Sweden, at the end of January meant that expectant mothers in the sparsely populated area now have to travel to Ornskoldsvik or Sundsvall, both of which are around a hundred kilometres away.

