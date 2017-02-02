Why Ikea product names are impossible to pronounce :0
The ever-versatile Kallax bookshelf - a fixture in dorm rooms worldwide - was dubbed after a city in Norrbotten County, Sweden. Children's products are named after mammals, birds and adjectives, names for bathroom items come from Swedish bodies of water and kitchen accessories are derived from fish, mushrooms and adjectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC