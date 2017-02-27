Westinghouse to Supply OKG with Nuclear ...
Provided the plant is in operation and under the terms of the contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for the remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030. This contract continues the important relationship between OKG and Westinghouse's Vasteras Fuel Fabrication Facility in Vasteras, Sweden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC