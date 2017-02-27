Watch Justs Sirmais (Latvia 2016) performing his brand new song at Supernova
On 31 January 2016, Justs was announced as one of the 20 competing acts in the second season of Supernova, the show used to select Latvia's representative to the Eurovision Song Contest. He was competing with the song "Heartbeat", written by Latvia's 2015 entrant Aminata Savadogo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC