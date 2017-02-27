Volvo's new XC60 shows its face
Gothenburg, Sweden - Volvo is getting ready to pull the covers off its all-new XC60 and the teaser pictures released thus far show a strong family resemblance to its award-winning big brother, the XC90. As you would have expected, the new mid-sized SUV has 'Thor's Hammer' headlights, but unlike in the XC90, they flow into the grille, which is also characteristically Volvo with its broad rectangular shape.
