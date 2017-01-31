Volvo criticized for West Bank armour...

Volvo criticized for West Bank armoured buses

8 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Swedish car maker Volvo has been criticized for its activities in the occupied West Bank, where armoured versions of its buses operate between settlements. The chassis of the vehicles are constructed by Volvo in Boras, Sweden then important by Mayer cars and trucks to Israel.

