Volvo criticized for West Bank armoured buses
Swedish car maker Volvo has been criticized for its activities in the occupied West Bank, where armoured versions of its buses operate between settlements. The chassis of the vehicles are constructed by Volvo in Boras, Sweden then important by Mayer cars and trucks to Israel.
