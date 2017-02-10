Volvo Cars posts strong earnings on t...

Volvo Cars posts strong earnings on the back of record sales data

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The China Post

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese group Geely, said Wednesday it posted a healthy profit rise in 2016, boosted by record sales and stronger finances. Net profit soared by 90 percent to 5.94 billion kronor , while sales climbed by 10 percent to 180.6 billion kronor, Volvo said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Wed Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC