Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec appoints Patrik Fransson as new Investor Relations Officer
Olov Sandberg, who together with Lars Stenlund founded Vitec Software Group in 1985, will leave his operational role in Vitec Software Group and retire from work. Olov will unchanged remain as one of the main owners of the company.
