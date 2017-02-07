'Violent' fire hits world's largest Volvo Cars industrial site
A fire broke out on Monday inside the world's largest Volvo Cars industrial site in Gothenburg, authorities said, prompting an evacuation of the industrial premises. "Emergency services have been alerted to the scene and the police are following to support emergency services," Gothenburg police said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC