'Violent' fire hits world's largest V...

'Violent' fire hits world's largest Volvo Cars industrial site

A fire broke out on Monday inside the world's largest Volvo Cars industrial site in Gothenburg, authorities said, prompting an evacuation of the industrial premises. "Emergency services have been alerted to the scene and the police are following to support emergency services," Gothenburg police said in a statement.

