Video: The Swedish elk rescue that became a viral hit

22 hrs ago

A video of Swedish skaters rescuing an elk trapped in a hole in the ice has reached over 275,000 views in three days. When the pair saw the animal fall through the ice at Bergo Fjord near Ornskoldsvik, they donned their skates and set about helping it out of the water.

Chicago, IL

