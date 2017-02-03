Video: The Swedish elk rescue that became a viral hit
A video of Swedish skaters rescuing an elk trapped in a hole in the ice has reached over 275,000 views in three days. When the pair saw the animal fall through the ice at Bergo Fjord near Ornskoldsvik, they donned their skates and set about helping it out of the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC