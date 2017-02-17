Valmet Increases Service Capacity of Roll Service Center in Sweden
Feb. 20, 2017 - Valmet has expanded its roll maintenance operations with the latest technology equipment for rubber and composite roll covers in Karlstad, Sweden. 'This investment particularly strengthens Valmet's service capabilities close to its customers in Scandinavia, while also supporting Valmet's roll service offering to customers throughout Europe,' the company said in a press release.
