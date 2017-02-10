Twilio Acquires Beepsend For A2P SMS ...

Twilio Acquires Beepsend For A2P SMS Routing Technology

Beepsend has developed a suite of SMS-based services that help network operators and businesses prioritize their messaging processes, with particular focus on A2P capabilities. Twilio says the deal will speed up development of its Super Network software layer, which promises to provide advanced intelligence for the most efficient and cost-effective routing of messages.

Chicago, IL


