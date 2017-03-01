Three dead after falling through ice in southern Sweden
Police were called to search for the three men near Korsberga, Vetlanda, in SmA land county just after 7pm on Tuesday after they had not returned from their day trip to Lake HjA rtasjA n. One of the men was found in the water at around 7.30pm and the other two an hour later.
