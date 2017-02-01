This train station which doubles as city hall in Sweden will function as an "urban living room"
The new station and city hall in the southern Swedish city of Vaxjo is an urban living room that gathers several functions under one striking, prismatic roof. White Arkitekter 's winning proposal for an anonymous competition, the building combines an expressive form with accessibility, and provides a series of public spaces for citizens, visitors and employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Tue
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC