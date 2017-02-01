This train station which doubles as c...

This train station which doubles as city hall in Sweden will function as an "urban living room"

The new station and city hall in the southern Swedish city of Vaxjo is an urban living room that gathers several functions under one striking, prismatic roof. White Arkitekter 's winning proposal for an anonymous competition, the building combines an expressive form with accessibility, and provides a series of public spaces for citizens, visitors and employees.

