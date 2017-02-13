This map shows where you're most likely to be unemployed in Sweden
Where you live in Sweden can have a significant impact on your likelihood of being unemployed, the latest figures from national employment agency ArbetsfA rmedlingen show. While the unemployment rate for Sweden as a whole dropped to 7.8 percent in January 2017 compared to 8 percent a year prior, the agency's stats show that the rate varies between Sweden's 21 counties.
