The Swedish terror that only Donald Trump was brave enough to call out

Kudos to the US president, a man who the grateful Swedes can proudly hail as their honorary "skrA mmande rasistisk bedragare med avfA ring fA r hjA rnor"! While addressing a rally in Florida on Saturday evening, well known truth teller and non-stuff-maker-upper Honest Donald Trump did what no other world leader was game to do: call out the horrific terror that struck Sweden the night before . "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden," he said, drawing comparisons with the terror attacks in Nice, Brussels and Paris in the middle of a rant about unchecked immigration leading to terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.