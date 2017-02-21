The School Shooting in Sweden You Nev...

The School Shooting in Sweden You Never Read About Until Now: PW Talks to Malin Persson Giolito

Malin Persson Giolito's English language debut, Quicksand , is the story of an 18-year-old girl responsible for a horrific school shooting. Despite President Donald Trump's comments at his Feb. 18th rally in Florida, there have been no terrorist attacks in Sweden, and no school shootings to date, even though the country boasts a sizeable per capita immigrant population.

