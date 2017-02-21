The School Shooting in Sweden You Never Read About Until Now: PW Talks to Malin Persson Giolito
Malin Persson Giolito's English language debut, Quicksand , is the story of an 18-year-old girl responsible for a horrific school shooting. Despite President Donald Trump's comments at his Feb. 18th rally in Florida, there have been no terrorist attacks in Sweden, and no school shootings to date, even though the country boasts a sizeable per capita immigrant population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC