The Morning Vertical, February 3, 2017

There is certainly no shortage of terminology or jargon to describe Russian military tactics and strategy. And on today's Power Vertical Podcast, we'll try to move beyond the catchphrases and take a closer look at Russia's strategic doctrine, strategy, and capabilities.

Chicago, IL

