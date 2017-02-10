The Centaurus Constellation

The Centaurus Constellation

Universe Today

Welcome back to Constellation Friday! Today, in honor of the late and great Tammy Plotner, we will be dealing with the "Centaur", the Centaurus constellation! In the 2nd century CE, Greek-Egyptian astronomer Claudius Ptolemaeus compiled a list of all the then-known 48 constellations. This treatise, known as the Almagest , would used by medieval European and Islamic scholars for over a thousand years to come, effectively becoming astrological and astronomical canon until the early Modern Age.

Chicago, IL

