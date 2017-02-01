Telia to Acquire Falt Communications

Telia Company accelerates its activities within the Smart Cities space by acquiring Falt Communications AB , a leading and well established company in the growing Nordic connected public transportation market. 'Faltcom is a market leader in Scandinavia and has recently seen early success internationally.

