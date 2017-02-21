Teen cleared of killing homeless Germ...

Teen cleared of killing homeless German in southern Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Local

An 18-year-boy has been cleared of all murder charges after spending five months in custody suspected of killing a homeless German man at a railway station in Hassleholm. The man, who was identified as a German national in his fifties with no fixed abode, was found dead near a train station in Hassleholm, southern Sweden, in August last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC