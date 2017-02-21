Swedish town considers giving employe...

Swedish town considers giving employees an hour off for sex

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Sweden is already celebrated for its generous welfare state where people get 480 days of paid parental leave and universal health care. But according to the New York Times , a local official could add to that list if his novel proposal to improve work-life balance and lift the local birth rate gets the tick: give the municipality's 550 employees an hour long paid break each week to go home and have sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,185 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC