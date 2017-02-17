Swedish supermarket tests lasers to l...

Swedish supermarket tests lasers to label organic produce

Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Laser branded avocados are displayed at the ICA Kvantum supermarket in Malmo, Sweden. Something high-tech is happening in the produce aisle at some Swedish supermarkets, where laser marks have replaced labels on the organic avocados and sweet potatoes.

Chicago, IL

