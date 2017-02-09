Swedish reporter sentenced for smuggling Syrian teen

A reporter for a Swedish television station and two of his colleagues were sentenced to probation and community service on Thursday for smuggling a 15-year-old Syrian boy -- who they said pleaded with them for help -- out of Greece more than two years ago. Swedish prosecutors accused reporter Fredrik Onnevall, along with a cameraman and an interpreter for Swedish public television broadcaster SVT, of smuggling the teen to Malmo, Sweden, in 2014.

