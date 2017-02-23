Swedish politician proposes paid sex ...

Swedish politician proposes paid sex breaks for workers

A Swedish lawmaker is not screwing around when it comes to workplace happiness - pushing to give employees a one-hour paid break to have sex at home to regain their office mojo. Per Erik Muskos of the Social Democrat party made the hanky-panky proposal in the northern city of Overtornea as a way to promote well-being and make babies.

Chicago, IL

