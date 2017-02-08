Swedish police officer causes controversy with Facebook post

A Swedish police officer has caused controversy after he made a Facebook post claiming that the majority of the cases he deals with in a week come from people whose country of origin is not Sweden, leading to an internal police investigation of him, and even provoking Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to respond. In the post , Peter Springare lists what he claims to be the countries of origin and names of those he dealt with while carrying out preliminary investigations of suspected crimes in Orebro, noting that what he posted "is not politically correct" but that he "doesn't give a shit".

