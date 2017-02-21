Swedish PM seeks to cut inflow of for...

Swedish PM seeks to cut inflow of foreign workers1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Sweden's prime minister said today he wants to curb labour migration to the Scandinavian country to provide more jobs for its own unemployed, including refugees accepted in recent years. "Jobs that require little or no education will first be filled by the unemployed who are already in our country," Social Democratic leader Stefan Lofven told reporters in Stockholm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC