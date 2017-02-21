Swedish PM seeks to cut inflow of foreign workers1 hour ago
Sweden's prime minister said today he wants to curb labour migration to the Scandinavian country to provide more jobs for its own unemployed, including refugees accepted in recent years. "Jobs that require little or no education will first be filled by the unemployed who are already in our country," Social Democratic leader Stefan Lofven told reporters in Stockholm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC