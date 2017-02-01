Swedish neo-Nazis held over Gothenbur...

Swedish neo-Nazis held over Gothenburg refugee centre blast

Three suspected neo-Nazis have been arrested in Sweden after a home-made bomb attack on a centre for asylum-seekers last month left one person seriously injured, security services said on Thursday. The three suspects "are or were in the past members of the Nordic Resistance Movement", a neo-Nazi group, said Mats Ljungqvist of the anti-terror prosecutor's office.

