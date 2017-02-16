Swedish court hands life sentence to ...

Swedish court hands life sentence to Syrian for war crimes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Local

A 46-year-old Syrian man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Swedish court for violating international humanitarian law through his participation in the execution-style murder of seven men in Idlib, Syria in 2012. Haisam Sakhanh, a Syrian with a Swedish residency permit, was arrested in Orebro in March 2016 over suspicions that he had shot a person with an assault rifle during the execution carried out by Islamist armed group the Suleiman Company .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC