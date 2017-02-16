Swedish court hands life sentence to Syrian for war crimes
A 46-year-old Syrian man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Swedish court for violating international humanitarian law through his participation in the execution-style murder of seven men in Idlib, Syria in 2012. Haisam Sakhanh, a Syrian with a Swedish residency permit, was arrested in Orebro in March 2016 over suspicions that he had shot a person with an assault rifle during the execution carried out by Islamist armed group the Suleiman Company .
