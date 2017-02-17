Swedish Champions gets reinforcement ...

Swedish Champions gets reinforcement from Minnesota.

Carlstad Crusaders second import player for the 2017 season will be a hefty gain on the offensive line, when the 6-4, 300 lbs, Ben Eli lands in Karlstad in early March. After completing a college career at St. John's University in Minnesota, where he started the last three years as center, his career now continues with the 2015 IFAF Europe Champions League winner and seven-fold Swedish Champions Carlstad Crusaders.

