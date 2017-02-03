Sweden to carry out I.D. checks on bo...

Sweden to carry out I.D. checks on board trains from Denmark

Denmark has given the go-ahead for Swedish police to board the Oresund train in Copenhagen, making I.D. checks possible on board. The Danish Ministry of Justice has confirmed that it will allow Swedish police to board Oresund Bridge trains at Kastrup in Copenhagen.

