Sweden says three arrested over attacks on asylum centers
Swedish security police said on Thursday they had arrested three people on suspicion of involvement in three recent bomb attacks that targeted asylum centers and a left-wing bookshop. One of those detained is suspected of being involved in all three attacks - the November bombing of the bookshop in the southern city of Gothenburg and the attacks on asylum centers on Jan. 5 and Jan. 25, the police said.
