Sweden says three arrested over attac...

Sweden says three arrested over attacks on asylum centers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Swedish security police said on Thursday they had arrested three people on suspicion of involvement in three recent bomb attacks that targeted asylum centers and a left-wing bookshop. One of those detained is suspected of being involved in all three attacks - the November bombing of the bookshop in the southern city of Gothenburg and the attacks on asylum centers on Jan. 5 and Jan. 25, the police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC