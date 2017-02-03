Sweden gives Brussels terror attacks evidence to Belgium
A Swedish court decided on Friday to hand over evidence seized in the southern city of Malmo to Belgium in connection with the Brussels attacks last year, public prosecutors said. Swedish counter-terrorism police found four mobile phones and two computers in a raid on Wednesday on an apartment in Malmo, Sweden's third largest city, where one of the Brussels attacks suspects grew up.
