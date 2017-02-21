Sweden 2017: shock after the dress rehearsal; Loreen third in audience poll
It is not the official result of Melodifestivalen neither counts for tonight's result but usually it really hints the way the voting will have. Loreen ended up third in last night's audience poll after the dress rehearsal with Wiktoria topping the poll with 28.3% followed by Jon Henrik Fjallgren with 23.1%.
