Summary from Extraordinary General Meeting of Episurf Medical Ab

Episurf Medical AB held an extraordinary general meeting on 20 February 2017 at which it was resolved, among other things, to approve the Board of Director's resolution from 18 January 2017 on an issue of shares with preferential rights for shareholder, and to amend the Articles of Association of the company. The board resolution approved by the extraordinary general meeting mainly means an issue of A shares and B shares up to approximately SEK 120 million before transaction related expenses, with preferential rights for the shareholders of the company to subscribe for new shares in proportion to their previous shareholding.

