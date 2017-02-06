Study shows planet's atmospheric oxyg...

Study shows planet's atmospheric oxygen rose through glaciers

10 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

A University of Wyoming researcher contributed to a paper that determined a "Snowball Earth" event actually took place 100 million years earlier than previously projected, and a rise in the planet's oxidation resulted from a number of different continents -- including what is now Wyoming -- that were once connected. "Isotopic dating of the Ongeluk large igneous province, South Africa, revealed that the first Paleoproterozoic global glaciation and the first significant step change in atmospheric oxygenation likely occurred between 2,460 and 2,426 million years ago, approximately 100 million years earlier than previous estimates," says Kevin Chamberlain, a UW research professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics.

Chicago, IL

