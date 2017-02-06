Study highlights importance of preventing weight gain in adults to reduce type 2 diabetes
A study of over 33,000 people, published today in the journal BMC Public Health , indicates that public health strategies that aim to prevent adult weight gain in the whole population have the potential to prevent twice as many cases of type 2 diabetes as strategies that target individuals at high risk of diabetes due to being obese. Current clinical practice and public health programmes generally target those at high risk of type 2 diabetes, such as people who are obese over 30 kg/m2) and have higher than normal blood glucose.
