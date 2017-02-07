Sting to be honoured with prestigious Polar Music Prize
The English musician has been chosen as one of the 2017 recipients of Sweden's biggest music award, alongside American jazz legend Wayne Shorter. Sting, 65, said: "I am honoured to receive the Polar Music Prize and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC