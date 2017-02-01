Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified

Marine archaeologists believe they have identified a shipwreck in the south of Sweden as an historic warship the same size as the one displayed in Stockholm's world famous Vasa musem. More than 1.3 million people visited Stockholm's iconic Vasa last year , as tourists flocked to take in the remarkably well-preserved wreckage of the ill-fated ship which sank on its maiden voyage in 1628, before finally being salvaged in the 1960s.

