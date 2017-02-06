Snus as likely to cause type 2 diabet...

Snus as likely to cause type 2 diabetes as smoking, Swedes warned

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Local

A quirk of Sweden is that cigarettes are not the most popular tobacco product in the country, with that title instead going to snus. But now, researchers have warned that Swedish snuff is just as likely to increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes as smoking, casting doubt on the perception that it is a risk-free alternative to cigarettes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC