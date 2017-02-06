Snus as likely to cause type 2 diabetes as smoking, Swedes warned
A quirk of Sweden is that cigarettes are not the most popular tobacco product in the country, with that title instead going to snus. But now, researchers have warned that Swedish snuff is just as likely to increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes as smoking, casting doubt on the perception that it is a risk-free alternative to cigarettes.
