Simultaneous Multiple Intracerebral Hemorrhages (SMICH) [Clinical Sciences]
From the Department of Medicine and Neurology, Melbourne Brain Centre and Department of Radiology , the Royal Melbourne Hospital, University of Melbourne, Australia; Department of Neurology, Helsinki University Hospital, Finland ; Department of Neurology, Jinling Hospital, Nanjing University School of Medicine, People's Republic of China ; Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology, Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden ; and Department of Neurology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden . Background and Purpose- Simultaneous multiple intracerebral hemorrhages are uncommon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC