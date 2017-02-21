Saskatoon and Swedish synchrotrons strengthen ties
Synchrotrons in Canada and Sweden have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen ties between the two facilities and advance science and innovation. Officials with the Canadian Light Source in Saskatoon and the MAX IV Laboratory in Lund, Sweden, said they both share common goals.
