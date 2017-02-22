Riot Breaks Out in Immigrant Suburb o...

Riot Breaks Out in Immigrant Suburb of Stockholm, Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: New Urban Legends

Days after President Trump referenced a nonexistent instance of immigrant violence in Sweden, a riot broke out in a predominantly immigrant district of Stockholm. Rioters vandalized shops, burned vehicles, and threw rocks at police in Rinkeby, a suburb of Stockholm, Sweden, during an outbreak of violence following the arrest of a drug suspect in the predominantly immigrant neighborhood on 20 February 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,077,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC